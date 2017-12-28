Herscher Pilot

  • December 28, 2017

Herscher Tigers Football Playoff Game
Updated: November 03, 2017 - 11:26 am

Herscher will host Taylorville this Saturday at Seebach Stadium. Kick-off time is scheduled for 5:00 PM.

Honor Flight Steak Fry Benefit
Posted: November 03, 2017

The Herscher American Legion and Auxiliary will host a steak dinner benefit on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Legion Community Center in Herscher. Donation is $15.00. The evening will include a steak dinner and free hot dogs for the kids, live entertainment, raffles and family fun....

Rabid Bats Found in Kankakee County
Posted: August 11, 2017

Four bats have tested positive for rabies in the past two months in Kankakee County. Bats that carry rabies may be found anywhere in Kankakee County. Two bats tested positive for rabies in Kankakee County, and a total of 63 bats tested positive for rabies throughout the whole state of Illinois in...

